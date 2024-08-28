Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total value of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $574.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,571. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.52 and its 200-day moving average is $477.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

