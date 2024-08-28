Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 37 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $360.87. The stock had a trading volume of 316,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $363.13. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

