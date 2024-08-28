Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.08. 1,451,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,442. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.63.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

