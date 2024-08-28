Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 8.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Hochschild Mining

Shares of LON HOC traded down GBX 16.20 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 177.80 ($2.34). The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.90. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £914.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2,222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Eduardo Landin acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £132,675 ($174,963.73). 38.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.