holoride (RIDE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,996.81

holoride (RIDE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $28,996.81 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.48 or 0.04221036 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00041090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002223 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,767,620 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,767,620 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00227062 USD and is down -12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,307.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.