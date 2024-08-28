Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Stock Performance

Shares of Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $33.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hoshizaki has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

