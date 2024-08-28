HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.350-3.450 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HPQ. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

HP Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 12,058,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,827. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. HP has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

