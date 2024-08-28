HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HP Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 12,058,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

