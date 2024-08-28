Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Announces $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Hubbell has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $386.85. 83,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,119. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Barclays lowered their target price on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

