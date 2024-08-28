Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

