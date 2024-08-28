Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HII opened at $276.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $199.11 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

