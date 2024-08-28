Hyman Charles D Cuts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.09. 892,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $49.44.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.