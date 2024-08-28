Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.30

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 587105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.91). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -347.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 233,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4,461,650.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 178,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 178,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,675,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 49.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Featured Stories

