IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Up 203.5% in August

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,500 shares, an increase of 203.5% from the July 31st total of 202,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IceCure Medical from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Tuesday. 307,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,131. IceCure Medical has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of IceCure Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Stories

