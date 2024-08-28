IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after buying an additional 535,909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $13,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,717. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.87. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

