Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Up 23.9%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) shot up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 101,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 28,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Imaflex Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.01 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.91.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of C$27.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.0299676 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

