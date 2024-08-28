Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Up 3.7%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 134,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 787,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $931.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Immunome news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at $231,613.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

