Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $27,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IMO stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.93. 230,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,571. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

