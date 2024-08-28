Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $5.55 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.62. 4,824,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.81. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.