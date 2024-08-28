InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Update

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the July 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

IFIN traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,830. InFinT Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.

Get InFinT Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 454,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 442,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 425,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 165,722.2% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InFinT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InFinT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.