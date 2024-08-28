Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Information Services Group worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 9,259.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Information Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,881. The stock has a market cap of $165.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.