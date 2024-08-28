Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.44

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.44 and last traded at $133.36, with a volume of 3468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,295. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.