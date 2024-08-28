Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,450 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $1,556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PJUL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,293 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.