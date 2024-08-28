Insider Selling: ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Sells 236,889 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ADMA Biologics Stock Performance
ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,327,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,596. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.50 and a beta of 0.55.
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
