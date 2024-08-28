Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 500 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at $696,441,036.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.34. The company had a trading volume of 161,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,769. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $9,247,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in AutoNation by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

