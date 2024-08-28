Insider Selling: Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Insider Sells C$13,650.00 in Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) insider Golden Capital Consulting sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

TSE EXN opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

