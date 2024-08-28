Insider Selling: Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Insider Sells C$13,650.00 in Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) insider Golden Capital Consulting sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00.
Excellon Resources Trading Down 5.0 %
TSE EXN opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$10.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.01.
Excellon Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Excellon Resources
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.