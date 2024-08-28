Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) SVP Sells 20,045 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 20,045 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $436,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 1.8 %

LQDT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 87,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $673.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

