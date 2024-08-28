Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 28,005 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares in the company, valued at $29,927,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Q2 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 608,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $75.94.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth $153,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.