Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 772,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder One Planet Group Llc purchased 1,335,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,579,979.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,335,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,979.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,403.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,719.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $145,712 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.23% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,437. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.11.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

