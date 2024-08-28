Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Integer worth $24,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.82. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integer in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

