Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.82. 7,823,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,183,984. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.13 and its 200 day moving average is $164.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.