InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 7,462 ($98.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,527.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,636 ($74.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,790 ($115.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,920.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,989.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 ($1.11) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($97.59) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.46) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,816.80 ($76.71).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Ron Kalifa purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($100.54) per share, for a total transaction of £51,766.96 ($68,267.12). 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

