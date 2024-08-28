InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.532 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect InterContinental Hotels Group to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

