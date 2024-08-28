Internet Computer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $68.14 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.68 or 0.00012974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.60 billion and $68.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00040435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,206,622 coins and its circulating supply is 469,269,398 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

