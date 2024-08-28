Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.48

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 224199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
