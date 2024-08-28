Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $32.47

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $31.61. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 29,353 shares.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

