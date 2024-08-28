Invesco Mortgage Capital’s (IVR) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 429,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $425.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

