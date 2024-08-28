Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $473.59 and last traded at $475.17. 5,342,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 40,335,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.76.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.07.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
