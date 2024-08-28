Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.62

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.62 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 183128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

