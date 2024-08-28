InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Up 338.0% in August

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 338.0% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 816.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 321,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 153,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 188,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,789. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

