Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 28th (AEZS, ARQT, AWX, BGCP, BLPH, BMS, BYRN, CALA, CBFV, CIDM)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 28th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Braemar (LON:BMS). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 410 ($5.41) target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

