Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 28th (AEZS, ARQT, AWX, BGCP, BLPH, BMS, BYRN, CALA, CBFV, CIDM)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 28th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Braemar (LON:BMS). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 410 ($5.41) target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX). The firm issued an in-line rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

