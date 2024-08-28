Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 110,923 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average volume of 65,972 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $13,610,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chewy by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,121,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,661,632. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

