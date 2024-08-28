IOTA Price Down 5% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $432.60 million and $7.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000788 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000943 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.
IOTA Profile
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
