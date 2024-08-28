Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lessened by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 188.3% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 147,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $23,956,519.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.1 %

Iron Mountain stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 443,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,935. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

