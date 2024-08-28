iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,005,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,176,848. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.