iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $35.38

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.38, but opened at $34.10. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 5,791,277 shares traded.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.