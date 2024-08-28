iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.72

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.72 and last traded at $61.67, with a volume of 221138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,109.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 248,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 237,197 shares during the period. DDFG Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 243,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

