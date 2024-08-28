iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $44.36. 45,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,650. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

