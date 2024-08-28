iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,394,922 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.