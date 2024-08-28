iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $563.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,849,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $486.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.63 and a 200-day moving average of $530.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.